The South Coast Shopper distributes 18,000 copies each week to over 600 locations on the Southern Oregon Coast. Shoppers can be found from Florence to Brookings and inland to the I-5 corridor.

Ad Order Information

Classified Ad deadline is every Tuesday at noon for Thursday's edition. You can have a maximum of 5 free classified ads per household each week, 15 words or less, PRIVATE PARTIES ONLY. There is a charge for additional classified ads, ads of 15 words or more, and other non-qualifying ads are subject to a charge. See Ad Guidelines and Rates. Garage Sales are a bit different than other classifieds. To prevent confusion they have their own Garage Sale Ad Submit Form, located on the main menu!

Ad Rates - Classified

CLASSIFIED ADS! - Rates are subject to change without notice . Up to 20 word ad $14.00. Add 70¢ per word after 20 words. Ad is a paid ad when: ~ Any ad over 15 words. ~ Additional ads to the 5 free allowed per household in one week. ~ Businesses, Home/Farm businesses, plants, rentals, services, daycare, etc. ~ Wanted: Business, investments, jobs, real estate, items to repair for resale, recyclable - including scrap or items to scrap, roommates, antique, vintage, or collectible items, firearms or animals. ~ Personals, announcements, clubs, organizations, nonprofits (ask your salesperson for nonprofit discount), products, estate sales, flea markets, bazaars, business opportunities. ~ Some animals: Animal breeders regardless of animals selling price, livestock regardless of price, pets priced at $100 or more, animal ads without a price. ~ Wood: Firewood, all wood & wood products. ~ Building materials priced at more than $100. ~ Antiques, collections or vintage items listed with out a price, or worth $100 or more. ~ Entertainment: Timeshares, gift certificates, theater/show tickets, fundraisers, etc. ~ Ads running 5 times for the same type of item (example: 5 different autos, 5 different pieces of furniture, etc) for the same household - future related items will not qualify for free ads. ~Any ad with a web address in the ad

Ad Rates - Free Ads

FREE ADS! Rates Subject to change without advance notice. 15 word ads for private parties are free: You may send up to five free ads per household per week for qualifying items to be placed in the South Coast Shopper's printed paper and online. Accepted Shopper Abbreviations can help you shorten your ad, listed here. Is this ad timely?** ~ $2 per ad, paid on Monday or Tuesday by noon, guarantees timely placement for classified ads in the upcoming issue. ~ Save Money with the Early Placement Discount: $1 per ad if paid on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday by 5pm, also guarantees timely placement for classified ads in the upcoming issue. We determine if your ad is a free or regular ad. *Like a Garage Sale, sporting items before hunting season, young puppies, etc.

Ad Rates - Photo Ads

PHOTO ADS! Rates Subject to change without advance notice. Free Ad Photo Special (for private parties): You may add a photo of your item to your free ad for only $5! (Advertised item must meet all free ad guidelines) Power Photo ad: You get a photo of your item, a large capitalized bold headline and up to 20 words for $19 per week, there is a $5 set up fee the first week. Additional words are 70¢ each.

Ad Rates - Other Extras

OTHER EXTRAS: Rates Subject to change without advance notice. Extra Large Bold Headline $3 Ad Centered $3 Extra Large Bold Headline & Centered Ad $5 Box around your ad $4 Color Print in your ad $4 Box Around & Color Print In $6 Power Ad: Extra Large Bold Headline, Centered and Box only $7 Power Theme Box: Theme Box, Centered and Bold Headline $10 Call or Submit Form before noon Tuesday to guarantee your free classified ads. To pay with your credit card, include the credit card number and the dollar amount for the ad. Note: There is a $4 minimum amount for credit card purchases. Call or Submit Form before noon Tuesday, or go to your salesperson's submit form, to place a $14.00 ad or any ad with other extras.

Ad Rates - Garage Sales

- Private Party*: Address, Day, Time: Free - Private Party needing more detail: Address, Day, Time + 7 words: $8 - Businesses, Flea Markets, Craft Sales, Estate Sales, Private Party needing additional words: Address, Day, Time +17 words: $14 - Additional words over 17: $.70/ea.

Bandon

101 Marketplace of Bandon ACE Hardware Highway Deli Mart Fast Mart Golder’s Bandon NAPA Auto Parts Laurel Grove Store LydiAnna’s Laundromat McKay’s Market Minute Café Ray’s Food Place Southern Coos Gen. Hosp. The Station Restaurant Wilson’s Market

Brookings/Harbor

Chevron Food Mart Circle K Dairy Queen McDonalds Rite Aid Sportshaven Restaurant The Hungry Clam Wild River Pizza

Coos Bay

7-Eleven Abby’s Legendary Pizza Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant Bay Area Hospital Bay Clinic Bayshore Chevron Bayway Market Bi-Mart Builders First Source Chevron Station/Car Wash Coos Bay Liquor Store Coos Bay Senior Center Englewood Market Fast Mart Farr’s True Value Hardware Fred Meyer Green Lightning Laundry Knecht’s Auto Parts Les Schwab Tire Center McDonald’s McKay’s Market Mini Pet Mart Napa Auto Parts Newmark Center North Bend Medical Center Safeway Salvation Army Thrift Store Shake ‘N’ Burger South Coast Shopper StockPot Restaurant Subway Tioga Lobby T.N.T. Market VP Racing Wendy’s CHARLESTON/EMPIRE 7-Eleven Barview Market BEEZ Smoke Shop Dairy Queen Davy Jones’ Locker Grocery Empire Mercantile General Store Grocery Outlet Lighthouse Market McKay’s Market Post Office Sunset Market William’s Bakery Outlet Store

Coquille

Carquest Truck & Auto Supply Colonial Mexican Restaurant Coos County Courthouse Coquille Broiler Coquille Liquor Store Coquille Produce Coquille Smoke Shop Coquille Supply Inc Coquille Valley Hospital Denny’s Pizza Devil’s Kitchen Fast Mart Frazier’s Bakery Highway Deli Mart McKay’s Market Milk-e-Way Feed & Trucking Oregon DMV Safeway Whoozit’s Whatsits

Drain

CG Market & Reel Pizza IGA Market Rose Garden

Elkton

Arlene’s Café General Store

Florence

37 Street Coin Laundry 7-Eleven A & W Drive In Abhi’s One Stop Market Bi-Mart Clawson’s Wheelhouse Restaurant Clea Wox Market Dairy Queen Fred Meyer St Vincent De Paul Stop ‘N’ Shop Twin Lakes Store

Gardiner

Gold Beach

Honey Bear Resort Indian Creek Cafe McKay’s Market NAPA Auto Parts Nesika Beach Market Wedderburn Store AGNESS: Cougar Lane Store

Hauser

Wagon Wheel Grocery

Lakeside

American Classics Diner City of Lakeside Hennick’s Lakeside Hardware McKay’s Market T’Ree Acres Wagon Wheel Grocery

Langlois

Langlois Store

Mapleton

Gingerbread Village Restaurant Mapleton Store

Myrtle Point

Ace Hardware Fast Mart Highway Deli Mart Kozy Kitchen McKay’s Market Myrtle Grove Naturals Myrtle Point Liquor Store The Feed Store

North Bend

7-Eleven A-1 Smoke Shop AMB Thrift Store American Home Furnishings Ashworth’s Market Bailey’s Health Food Store Bi-Mart Bungelow Market Chevron Station & Mart Coastal Highways Dishners Café Gino’s Pizza Glasgow Store Humboldt Club Kozy Kitchen Les Schwab Tire Center Lillie Family Market McDonald’s Fast Food Mom’s Kitchen Nex Dor and More North Bend Liquor Store North Bend Senior Center Pancake Mill Restaurant Perry’s Electric & Plumbing Pony Village Mall Quik E Mart Rite Aid Safeway Shell Gas Station & Mart South Coast Hospice Thrift Store Tai’s Dynasty Top Dog Coffee Umpqua Bank Vinnie’s Burgers Yeong’s Place

Port Orford

Circle K Ray’s Food Place TJ’s Coffee House

Powers

Cruiser Cafe Power’s Market Power’s Tavern AGNESS: Cougar Lane Store

Reedsport

7-Eleven Dairy Queen Don’s Diner & Ice Cream Parlor McDonald’s Fast Food McKay’s Market Recreation Station Safeway SMITH RIVER: Smith River Market

Remote

Bridge Store

Scottsburg

Riverbanks Speedy Mart

Wells Creek

Riverbanks Speedy Mart ELKTON Arlene’s Café General Store

Winchester Bay

Bedrock’s on the Bay Oregon Coast RV Resort Stockade Market & Tackle Shop Winchester Market Winchester Post Office

Abbreviations

Accepted Shopper Abbreviations For consistency & clarity in the South Coast Shopper we use a set of standard classified ad abbreviations. They are listed here to help advertisers in writing their ads and readers in understanding the ads. (There is a fee for NOT abbreviating classified ads because our rates are based on these abbreviations) UPDATE! We use abbreviations to save space in the paper, saving cost, that we pass on to our advertisers with lower classified rates than comparable papers across the Nation. A new way of naming products has developed that make product names unnecessarily longer. We will list these names in the traditional way to continue to save space in the paper, saving cost that we can continue to pass on to our advertisers. Examples: Ranger XLT by Ford would be abbreviated to: Ford Ranger XLT OceanRunner Rainbow Series by WildSeas would be abbreviated to: WildSeas Rainbow OceanRunner In the body of an ad always use numerals. Example: Newer 3bdr home. At the beginning of an ad spell out short numbers. (Example: Three bdr home.) As always, if you do not want your ad abbreviate we can use the longer version for $2. Miscellaneous: These apply to all classifications $ each — $/ea $ or trade — $/trade and — & approximately — approx best offer — b/o brand new — new board foot — bf #carat (gem stones) — #c (gem stones) CD or CD player — cd condition — cond excellent — exc electric — elec evenings — eves # of feet — #’ good — gd great — grt heavy duty — h/d home (after phone #) — home (after phone #) hours — hrs inches — #” #karat (gold) — #k (gold) large — lrg liner foot — lf make offer — m/o medium — med message — msg microwave — micro new in box — new or best offer — obo pints — pts plus — + possible — poss pounds — #lbs quarts — qts small — sm size — sz square foot — sf standard — std tongue & groove — t&g weekends — wknds wanted — want work (after phone #) — wk you haul — uhaul you move — umove Autos, Trucks, 4x4’s, Heavy Equip, Auto Misc. 2 wheel drive — 2wd 4 wheel drive or 4wd — 4x4 air conditioner or a/c — air all power options — all pwr all options — all opts all power — all pwr all terrain (tires) — AT all wheel drive — awd automatic — auto cassette — cass carburetor — carb CB or CB radio — cb CD or CD player — cd Chev, Chevrolet — Chevy Club cab — c-cab Cruise control — cc cubic inch — ci # cylinders — #cyl distribution (hitch) — dist # doors — #dr double — dbl engine — eng extended cab — x-cab extra cab — x-cab hatchback — h/b # horse power — #hp # horse — #hp # of hours — #hrs hydraulic — hyd International — Internat’l interior — int king cab — k-cab Limited Edition — Ltd Ed liter — ltr long bed — lb long wide box — lwb mag wheels — mags mud terrain (tires) — MT ##,000 miles — ##k miles — mi motorcycle — cycle motorhome — mh mount or mounted — mnt or mtd options — opts original — orig over drive — o/d # passengers — #pass pickup (if needed) — pu # pounds — #lbs power — pwr power brakes — pb power door locks — pdl power steering — ps power windows — pw power take off — pto quad cab — quad rebuilt — rblt short bed — sb # speed — #spd station wagon — sta wag or wagon T-Tops — t-tops take over payments — t.o.p. Thunderbird — T-Bird tilt steering wheel — tilt Ton, ton, 1 ton, ¾ ton, etc — t, t, 1t, ¾t, etc trailer — trlr transmission/tranny — trans weight (hitch) — wt wheels — whls NOTE: John Deere the company uses J.D. themselves, so “John Deere” and “J.D.” are acceptable RV’s, ATV’s/CYCLES, BOATS awning — awn fifth wheel — 5th whl fully self contained — fsc generator — gen motorhome — mh self contained — sc wheels — whls 4 wheeler — 4whlr, 3whlr four wheeler — 4whlr, 3whlr Harley Davidson — Harley HD — Harley aluminum — alum electric — elec Evinrude — Evin galvanized — galv # horse power — #hp # horse — #hp inboard — i/b inboard/outboard — i/o long shaft — ls Mercury (boats only) — Merc outboard — o/b outdrive — o/d short shaft — ss Animals # months old — #mos # years old — #yrs puppies — pups spayed — spay neutered — neut female — fm male — m up to date — utd Appliances/Furniture box spring — box California — Cal capacity — cap entertainment — ent queen — qu refrigerator — fridge wooden — wood Electronics Gigabyte — gb Gigahertz — ghz Hewlett-Packard — HP high definition — hd high def — hd high def tv — hdtv Mega bytes — mb Megapixels — mp Nintendo — Nin Play Station — PS Play Station 2 — PS2 Play Station 3 — PS3 Play Station 4 — PS4 TV — tv VCR — vcr Windows 98 — Win98 Xbox 360 — Xbox360 Xbox One — XboxOne Employment experienced — exp’d hour — hr Full Time — F/T Part Time — P/T references — ref’s required — req’d week — wk year — yr Garage Sales Time example: — 8a-5p Days — Fri-Sun Dates (if needed) — 3rd-4th Highway — Hwy Roads — Rd, Ave, Blvd, St, etc… Multiple — Multi Real Estate, Mobiles, Rentals $00 per month — $00/mo $00 deposit — $00/dep # bathrooms — #ba # bedrooms — #bdr double — dbl double wide — dbl for sale by owner — FSBO manufactured — mfg mobilehome — mobile no drugs — n/d no pets — n/p no smoking — n/s owner may carry — omc owner will carry — owc single wide — single take over payments — t.o.p. washer/dryer hook-ups — w/d hk-ups water/sewer/garbage paid — w/s/g pd Sporting Goods Ammunition — Ammo Bicycle — Bike Camouflage — Camo magnum — mag mountain — mtn Remmington — Rem Winchester — Win Cities Bandon — bd Brookings/Harbor — b/h Charleston — charl Coos Bay — cb Coquille — cq Crescent City, CA — cc Drain/Elkton/Scottsburg — hwy38 Florence — fl Gardiner — gar Gold Beach — gb Hauser — hau Langlois — lg Lakeside — lksd Mapleton — ma Myrtle Point — mp North Bend — nb Port Orford — po Powers — pw Roseburg — rsbg Reedsport — rdspt Remote — rm Winchester Bay — wb NOTE On Cities: At the end of the phone number designating which general area the ad is from, the abbreviation will be lower case. In the body of an ad when the city is needed it will still be abbreviated, but it will be in caps. Some categories are now separated by location.

