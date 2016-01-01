 

PLACE YOUR AD!
Check out local garage sales!
Download the Shopper App

READ THE PRINT EDITION HERE:
Dial Up - Slower Connections Version e-Edition PDF (Flipbook)

COMMUNITY:
EMPLOYMENT: 		AUTOMOTIVE:
HOME:

MISC:
Browse by City!

South Coast Shopper Classified Special of the Month! Call to place your ad today! 541-269-0310
Call 541-269-0310 for more information.
Email shopper@scod.com
or  DeEsta@scod.com
or Katrina@scod.com

The South Coast Shopper can build your ad for you! Call today! 541-269-0310

Old City Hall Antiques
Raya Ziegler Real Estate
American Home Furnishings Online Offer
Back to Top

The South Coast Shopper distributes 18,000 copies each week to over 600 locations on the Southern Oregon Coast.
Shoppers can be found from Florence to Brookings and inland to the I-5 corridor. Find a Shopper in your area:
Bandon Brookings-Harbor Coos Bay Coquille Drain
Elkton Florence Gardiner Gold Beach Lakeside
Langlois Mapleton Myrtle Point North Bend Port Orford
Powers Reedsport Remote Scottsburg Winchester Bay

 

©2016 SouthCoastShopper.com Est. 1982 Independently Owned & Operated